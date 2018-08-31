ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 787 Shares

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $238,555.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,365.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $303.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $169.07 and a 52-week high of $321.70.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 58.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 225,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 82,976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,545,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 623.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 86,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 74,296 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 38.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 193,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,832,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.