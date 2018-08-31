IDOL COIN Price Tops $0.0001 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. IDOL COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $19,906.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDOL COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00292449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00159444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035646 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_. IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en.

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDOL COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

