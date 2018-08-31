iEthereum Achieves Market Cap of $305,594.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. One iEthereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded up 8% against the US dollar. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $305,594.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00279155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00154050 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035308 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000629 BTC.

iEthereum Token Profile

iEthereum launched on October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

