IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539,362 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.32% of IHS Markit worth $873,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Macquarie raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

