Imperial Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. Imperial Capital has a “Underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 36,808.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 15.7% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 25,132.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 34.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

