Inditex (ITX) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITX has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Inditex and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Inditex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.29 ($37.55).

Shares of BME ITX opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Thursday. Inditex has a 12-month low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

