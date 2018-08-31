ING Groep NV Acquires New Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 456,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 223,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $314,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 662.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 574,577 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.