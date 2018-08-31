ING Groep NV Buys 1,280 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

Shares of RTN opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $179.29 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.