ING Groep NV Has $4.66 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,872 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 87.40%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.