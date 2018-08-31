Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 710.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.99.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,391,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.00, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,439 shares of company stock worth $152,054,088 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $370.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.73 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

