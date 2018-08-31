Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 21,230 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $28.34 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.