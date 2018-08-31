Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Innophos were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPHS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 495.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 532,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 443,390 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innophos during the first quarter worth $350,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 66.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 37.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innophos during the first quarter worth $306,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

IPHS opened at $43.58 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $854.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.40 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

