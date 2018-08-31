Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp (BOS) Insider Buys 148,600 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) insider James Gordon Flatt purchased 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,820,350.00.

James Gordon Flatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, James Gordon Flatt bought 93,800 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,317,890.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, James Gordon Flatt bought 197,900 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,701,335.00.

TSE BOS opened at C$12.29 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.06.

BOS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cormark downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

