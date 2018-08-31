Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) Insider Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) insider T Heath Fountain purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Heath Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

On Friday, August 10th, T Heath Fountain purchased 10,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00.

CBAN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Colony Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.