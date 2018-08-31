Insider Buying: HyreCar Inc (HYRE) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) insider Joseph Furnari acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $16,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. 44,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,639. HyreCar Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.50.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HyreCar stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

