Insider Buying: Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Major Shareholder Purchases $320,976.04 in Stock

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 60,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $320,976.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 108,659 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $563,940.21.

On Monday, August 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 59,995 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $289,175.90.

On Thursday, August 16th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 119,099 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $537,136.49.

On Friday, June 22nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 59,949 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $412,449.12.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 44,166 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $298,562.16.

On Friday, June 15th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 74,076 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $444,456.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 214,693 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,802.74.

LGCY opened at $5.36 on Friday. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $139.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 33.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,756,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after acquiring an additional 652,818 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGCY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

About Legacy Reserves LP Unit

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

