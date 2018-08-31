Insider Buying: Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Director James R. Giertz acquired 4,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,420.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNDR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $44,209,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $37,137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $21,517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 339,261 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

