Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $5,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, August 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,442 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $5,087,269.72.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 413.33. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 99.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,778,000 after buying an additional 4,975,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 116,567.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CarGurus by 877.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 611,878 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,522,000 after purchasing an additional 466,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 346,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.