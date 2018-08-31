Insider Selling: Derwent London Plc (DLN) Insider Sells £304,500 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Robert Rayne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,045 ($39.28), for a total transaction of £304,500 ($392,801.86).

DLN opened at GBX 3,041 ($39.23) on Friday. Derwent London Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,133 ($40.42).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London (LON:DLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 51.80 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 50.30 ($0.65) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Derwent London had a net margin of 146.08% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities decreased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,786 ($48.84) to GBX 3,745 ($48.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.99) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,328.94 ($42.94) to GBX 3,510 ($45.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,096.92 ($39.95).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.