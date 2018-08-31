Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Tutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $67,940.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00.

Fox Factory stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. 173,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,511. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 866,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 263,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 811,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fox Factory by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,645,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,586,000 after purchasing an additional 172,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

