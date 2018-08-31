Insider Selling: Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Director Sells 502,760 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 502,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $30,361,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glaukos stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. 71,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,589. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 896.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Glaukos by 470.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Glaukos by 112.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

