Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (INTU) VP Sells 9,292 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total value of $2,034,018.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,901.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.75 and a 12-month high of $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 160.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Intuit by 243.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

