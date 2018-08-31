Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Director Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Starbucks stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

