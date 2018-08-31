Insider Selling: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) CEO Sells $949,494.07 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) CEO Ziv Shoshani sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $949,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,289.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ziv Shoshani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Ziv Shoshani sold 1,990 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $89,351.00.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $597.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

