Inspirit Energy (INSP) Trading Up 28.6%

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP)’s share price was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 12,681,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. Its mCHP product is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as electrical output.

