Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Position Raised by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

IBP stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.24 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

