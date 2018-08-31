Intel (INTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morningstar set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Intel by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,961 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.