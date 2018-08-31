Intelsat SA (I) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Intelsat reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.95. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 355.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter worth $195,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

