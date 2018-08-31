Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Director Buys C$12,125.00 in Stock

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Director Alison Taylor Love acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,125.00.

IPL stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,989. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a 12 month low of C$21.36 and a 12 month high of C$27.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Several analysts have commented on IPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.69.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

