International Paper Co (IP) Insider Sells $893,010.00 in Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,501.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Paper stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $66.94 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.69 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 119.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in International Paper by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.