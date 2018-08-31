Internxt (INXT) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,286.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $12,286.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internxt has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Internxt token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00041289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internxt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00286470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00155579 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035486 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt’s launch date was July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com.

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.