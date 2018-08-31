Investec Asset Management LTD Has $17.23 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,461,000 after acquiring an additional 715,960 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,189,000 after acquiring an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $559,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

