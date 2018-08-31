Investec Asset Management LTD Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 728,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,944,000. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.26% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

NYSE PHM opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

