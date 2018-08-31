Investmentaktiengesellschaft F Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft F bought 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,150.00.

Shares of TC traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.01 and a 1 year high of C$89.78.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

