Investors Buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $410.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $248.17 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($0.61) for the day and closed at $114.58

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

