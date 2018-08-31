Investors Buy Shares of Citigroup (C) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on weakness during trading on Friday. $208.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $117.61 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Citigroup had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Citigroup traded down ($0.22) for the day and closed at $71.24

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

