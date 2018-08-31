Investors Buy Shares of Exelon (EXC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) on weakness during trading on Friday. $96.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Exelon had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Exelon traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $43.71

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,606,244 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $537,025,000 after buying an additional 550,382 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 269.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $485,304,000 after buying an additional 9,072,773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,553,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $372,673,000 after buying an additional 275,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $307,066,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

