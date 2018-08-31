Investors Sell Humana (HUM) on Strength (HUM)

Traders sold shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $20.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.25 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Humana had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Humana traded up $1.32 for the day and closed at $334.56

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

In other news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total transaction of $4,582,891.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,068 shares of company stock worth $33,185,697. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Humana by 448.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

