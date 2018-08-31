Investors Sell Shares of Biogen (BIIB) on Strength (BIIB)

Traders sold shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $55.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.42 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Biogen had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Biogen traded up $0.75 for the day and closed at $353.49

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 635.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Biogen by 21,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 662,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 326,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.