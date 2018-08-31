Investors Sell Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV) on Strength (ACWV)

Investors sold shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) on strength during trading on Friday. $0.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $231.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $230.60 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $86.85

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

