Investors Sell Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Investors sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $706.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $745.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.20 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVIDIA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $4.26 for the day and closed at $278.49

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,601 shares of company stock valued at $41,270,636. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.