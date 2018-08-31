IoTeX Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. IoTeX has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $499,257.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00286536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00155161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035583 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,040,005 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

