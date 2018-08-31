IQE’s (IQE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.19) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IQE. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 115 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.45) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.57 ($2.21).

Shares of IQE traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.25 ($1.27). 2,051,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.34).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

