Irhythm Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 815 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 906% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $92.24 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $552,979.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at $716,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $4,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,408,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,414 shares of company stock worth $7,566,879. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,337 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,789,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

