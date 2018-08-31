iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Stake Lowered by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $3,050,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,416 shares during the period.

BMV SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

