ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER (HEEM) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER (BMV:HEEM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER by 7.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,244,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,522,000 after acquiring an additional 515,517 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of BMV:HEEM opened at $25.62 on Friday. ISHARES Inc/Cy HEDGED MSCI EMER has a 52-week low of $434.15 and a 52-week high of $532.50.

