iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.1699476397172 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AAXJ stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

