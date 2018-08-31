iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5175832040386 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SCZ opened at $62.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $69.19.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.