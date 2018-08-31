iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,668 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.