iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Holdings Cut by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,620,000 after buying an additional 492,335 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 5,867,120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,469,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,232,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,771,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,569,000 after buying an additional 101,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,057,000 after buying an additional 152,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $155.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $156.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

